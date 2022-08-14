INDIA

Seventy-five saplings will be planted in every gram panchayat and urban local body on August 15 to mark the closing of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The total number of trees to be planted in the state will be 35 crore.

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, ‘Amrit Vans (forests)’ will be planted at each of gram panchayats and urban local bodies.

Amrit Vans will have 75 different types of locally growing tree species. As many as 43,003 sites have been identified for the plantation of Amrit Vans in the state.

According to the government spokesman, more than 34 lakh trees will be planted at the sites identified.

“Preparations have been done. Saplings have been sent to the sites already,” said the spokesman.

Plantation will also be done at the sites that bear a connection with the freedom struggle and freedom fighters on August 15 with the participation of students, scouts and guides and people’s representatives.

While this year the state government had set the biggest plantation target for the state — 35 crore trees — Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event added new dimensions to it.

It is for the first time that Amrit Vans will be planted all over the state.

Out of the total target of 35 crore trees for the year 2022, 30 crore were planted till July 7. The remaining five crore will be planted as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

