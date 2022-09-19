WORLD

Massive power outage in Puerto Rico due to hurricane

Puerto Rico has suffered a massive power outage following the arrival of the powerful hurricane Fiona, the media reported on Monday.

The Caribbean island’s electricity operator Luma Energy said on Sunday that the system lost power as winds reached 140 km per hour, the BBC reported.

As Puerto Rico is a US territory, President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency for the island, allowing authorities to provide disaster relief as forecasters have warned of as much as 2 ft of rain and catastrophic flooding due to the hurricane.

Ports have been closed and flights out of the island’s main airport have been cancelled.

“These rains will producing life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding,” said the National Hurricane Center.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Pedro Pierluisi said public schools and government agencies would remain closed on Monday and urged residents to seek shelter as soon as possible.

Hurricane Fiona made downfall in Puerto Rico five years after Hurricane Maria, the worst in the island’s history.

Three weeks after Maria hit the island, only about 10 per cent of Puerto Ricans had electricity, with the national grid still in a fragile state.

