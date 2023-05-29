INDIA

Massive raids on bars, restaurants in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

The Excise Department in Punjab has carried out a massive statewide checking and monitoring operation in liquor bars, and took action against the violators.

Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Sunday this special drive, named ‘Night Sweep’, was launched to check the menace of smoking hookahs and other illegal activities in bars, pubs and restaurants.

He said more than 13 teams swung into action on Saturday night under the direct supervision of Financial Commissioner Taxation Vikas Partap and Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam.

He said in Mohali district’s Nayagaon area, restaurant ‘I love Hot shot’ was found serving ‘hookahs’ to its customers for smoking along with beer which was meant for sale in Chandigarh only, thereby violating various provisions of law.

During the search, 20 hookahs, seven bottles of beer, various tobacco flavours and charcoal were confiscated. A case has been registered against owners of the restaurant under various provisions of the Punjab Excise Act 1914, the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act 2003, the Poison Act 1919 and Indian Penal Code in Nayagaon.

In addition, in the Bestech Mall in Sector 66 in Mohali three bars — ‘Burj’ (W White Hospitality), ‘Skull’ (Friend’s Hospitality) and ‘Mask Lounge & Bars’ — were found carrying out their operations beyond permitted timings.

Resultantly, the penal action has been initiated against these violating bars.

He said in Amritsar bar ‘Peddlers Bar’ was found operating beyond permitted time limit and was also serving the liquor to persons below 25 years of age.

During the search of the bar, 17 bottles of non-duty paid liquor and five bottles of expired beer was found which were confiscated on the spot.

Similarly, in Jalandhar bar ‘Peddlers’ was found operating beyond permitted time limit.

The minister said the excise teams on the ground were led by the Additional Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey and AIG (Excise) Gurjot Singh Kler along with other senior officers of the department.

“Officers of the Health Department were also roped in. Each team had at least one woman officer and one Health department’s representative in it,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of operation Night Sweep, minister Cheema said the operation was aimed at the checking of smoking of hookahs at bars and restaurants considering the detrimental effects of smoking these hookahs on health, which contains harmful substances such as nicotine, known to be carcinogenic.

20230529-104204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    G-23 leaders meet Azad, Tharoor may throw his hat in ring National

    Cab driver held for making obscene gestures at British woman

    Telangana CM stages dharna in Hyderabad to protest Centre’s policies

    Tension in Haryana’s Sonipat after 15-20 armed men vandalise mosque