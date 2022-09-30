Security forces launched a massive search operation near the international border (IB) in J&K’s Kathua district on Thursday after villagers reported drone activity in the area.

Villagers of Talli village in Hiranagar sub-division of Kathua reported that they had seen a drone moving in the area.

“Following the information, a massive search operation was launched in the areas near the IB in Hiranagar sector.

“No objectionable activity was found during the search operation,” an official source said.

