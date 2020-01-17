Massive Snickers bar sets Guinness World Record, Internet ROFL

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) A massive Snickers bar made in Waco, Texas, has broken the Guinness World Record and grabbed the eyeballs of social media users all across the globe.

Weighing in at more than 2,144.5 kg and measuring two feet high and 26 inches wide, the Guinness Book of World Records declared it as the world’s largest Snickers bar.

In a series of tweets, Guinness World Records tweeted: “This gigantic @SNICKERS bar just set a new record for the largest chocolate nut bar – 2,144 k (4,728 lb).”

“Congrats to @SNICKERS on creating the world’s LARGEST chocolate nut bar! Weighing in at a hefty 2144.5 kg, it includes 3,500 pounds of chocolate and 1,300 pounds of caramel”, they added.

As the tweet went viral, it led to some hilarious jokes, memes and sarcasm on Twitter.

A user wrote: “I could break the record for eating the world’s largest nut-cased chocolate bar @SNICKERS.”

A post read, “Oh man, I want a piece!”

“How long would it take someone to finish that @SNICKERS bar?” asked one user.

A Tweeple remarked, “Wow! If help is required, to finish it, I can always pitch in and lend a helping hand always Snickers bar.”

