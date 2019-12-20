Massive student protests in B’luru against JNU violence

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (IANS) Hundreds of students from colleges and universities in this tech city staged a massive protest demos against violent attacks allegedly by unidentified goons on their counterparts at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday, an organiser said on Monday.

“Hundreds of students from various colleges and universities skipped classes and descended at Town Hall in the city centre to protest against the central government and the Delhi police for the violence unleashed on JNU students and faculty on Sunday by goons,” a member of the National Students of India (NSUI) told IANS here.

Raising anti-government slogans in English, Kannada and Hindi and seeking “azadi” (freedom), the students chanted “Inqilab Zindabad”, “Down, Down CAA & NRC” and “No Violence” in unision.

“The Modi government cannot suppress our voice. There is no place for goonda raj in democracy. The government should arrest the culprits behind the mayhem in JNU and take action against the Delhi police for failing to prevent violent attack on student leaders and their teachers,” the member asserted.

Young professionals and civic and social activists from other organisations have also joined the students and expressed their solidarity with the JNU students and condemned the Delhi police for its inaction against the masked attackers.

“We are seeing a pattern in violent attacks against the student fraternity, which started from Aligarh Muslim University, spread to Jamia Millia University and now to JNU. If we don’t protest and resist the anti-democratic actions of the NDA government, we will also not be spared soon,” asserted the student leader.

Seeking the arrest of the perpetrators for the violence in the JNU campus, the students demanded the immediate repeal of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), which has caused unrest across the country and fear of being persecuted by the BJP-led NDA government for not toeing its right wing agenda.

Waving the tricolour, holding placards and singing patriotic and revolutionary songs, young men and women also took out a protest rally to freedom park and addressed the gathering against the violent attacks of students in AMU, Jamia, JNU and other universities across the country.

JNU Student Union leader Aishe Ghosh and faculty member Sucharita Sen were among the scores of youth who were injured in the violent attack on them by masked men and women.

–IANS

fb/