New Delhi, July 16 (IANSlife) A 7-day exhibition promises an unforgettable experience of breathtaking watercolor paintings, mesmerizing drawings, and a kaleidoscope of textures and colours that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

The “Master Collection” Art Show by Rang Mirage features a stunning display of legendary and masterful artworks. Held at the Rang Mirage Art Gallery in Sainik Farms.

The artists on display include M F Husain, Paresh Maity, Manu Parekh, Jogen Choudhary, , S D Shrotriya, Satish Gujral, Biman B Das Bihari, Sanjay Bhattacharya, F N Soza, Sakti Burman, Dhiraj Choudhary, Chandan Sen Gupta, Kartick Chandra Pyne, Prokash Karmakar, S H Raza, Manoj Mitra, Sujit Bera, Manas Ranjan Jena, S K Pandita, Ramesh Gorjala, Om prakash sharma, Siddharth, N S Rana, Ramesh Gorjala, Amit Bhar , Vijender Sharma, Biman Bihari Das, Niladri Paul, Purnendu Mondal and more.

The art show will feature the artworks of more than 30 artists including the paintings of illustrious artists like Arpana Kaur, Ganesh Pyne, Raja Ravi Verma etc.

Fact Sheet

Date: 15th to 20th July 2023

Time: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Address: A-58 Central Avenue, Sainik Farms, gate no. 1, New Delhi

Contact number: +91-7290091801, +91-7982812782

