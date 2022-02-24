INDIA

Master plan on cards for uniform development of B’luru: K’taka CM

By NewsWire
0
12

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a master plan would be drafted for uniform development of all areas of Bengaluru.

He spoke about it after launching various development projects in the city, including a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital, flyover, 150-ft wide road and a police station.

“All the civic amenities can be provided to people only if there is planned growth of Bengaluru. Basic infrastructure needs to be developed for Bengaluru, seven former City Municipal Council areas of the city and 110 villages, by providing mutual linkages and coordinated development. The master plan is being drafted with an ambitious determination to ensure a uniform level of infrastructure and amenities for all the areas,” Bommai added.

Under the Nagarothana scheme, Rs 6,000 crore has been provided for development of Bengaluru. Storm water drains are being remodelled at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. More than 20 sewage treatment plants need to function properly to ensure that only treated water is let into the drains. Instructions have been issued in this regard, he said.

Stating that all necessary programmes and projects would be implemented to retain Bengaluru’s international fame, the Chief Minister said the city does not have to aspire to be another Singapore.

“We have to build the city based on its environment. ‘New India from New Karnataka, New Karnataka from New Bengaluru’ is our slogan,” Bommai added.

20220225-002603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.