Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that the state government is serious about tiger conservation.

“Due to our effective policies, the number of tigers is constantly increasing,” he said.

The number of tourists visiting the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve from around the world is increasing because of the effective implementation of ‘Tiger Project’ and ‘Eco-tourism’ by the state government, Gehlot said, adding that a master plan for the Sariska Tiger Reserve will be prepared on the lines of Ranthambhore.

Gehlot was addressing a meeting organised for the management of Ranthambhore, Sariska and Mukundara Tiger Reserves at his official residence here.

The officials informed that tiger population in Sariska has increased by two-and-a-half times as compared to 2014, due to which there has been a continuous rise in the number of wildlife enthusiasts and tourists visiting the reserve.

While taking feedback of the conservation activities in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, Gehlot asked the officials to expedite village relocation work, improve prey base, and develop better habitats.

It was informed in the meeting that some tigers have migrated to Dholpur and Karauli as the tiger population has breached the maximum capacity in Ranthambhore. Gehlot directed the officials to take necessary steps for the protection of migrated tigers and their cubs.

He said that the country is leading the world in tiger conservation and praised the efforts of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi for implementing the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and Project Tiger.

Gehlot also praised the efforts of Kailash Sankhala, the first director of Project Tiger.

He said that apart from allotting agricultural land, arrangement has been made to allot residential land in urban areas as an alternative to give pace to voluntary displacement of villages, which are located inside the boundaries of the tiger reserves.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to increase the compensation amount given for death or injury caused by tiger attacks.

He said it is the responsibility of the state government to provide financial support to the family members of those killed in tiger attacks.

Gehlot also directed the officials to increase the compensation amount for cattle killed in tiger attacks as they are the only source of livelihood for many small farmers residing in the adjoining areas of tiger reserves.

