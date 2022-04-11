ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘MasterChef Australia’ Season 14 to premiere on OTT on April 19

NewsWire
0
0

‘MasterChef Australia’ is returning with its Season 14 where it will bring together judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong.

A total of 24 contestants will battle it out and celebrate cooking, to win the culinary title with ‘MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites’.

The new season will bring back 12 popular contestants including a few season winners from previous editions like Julie Goodwin, Sashi Cheliah, Billie McKay, Minoli De Silva, Tommy Pham, Alvin Quah, Michael Weldon, Mindy Woods, Christina Batista, Sarah Todd, John Carasig and Aldo Ortado, where they will compete against each other for the prize money of $250,000.

Facing off against this team of professional chefs will be a squad of 12 fiery foodies. These novice chefs come from varying backgrounds, ranging from dentistry to teaching to finance to firefighting to even being an influencer.

‘MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites’, produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network Ten and internationally distributed by Banijay Rights, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from April 19.

20220411-172803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anushka Sharma: How we portray women in films can alter how...

    Sona Mohapatra first Indian independent musician to make it to Times...

    Ravi Teja’s ‘Ramarao On Duty’ follows same path as ‘Bheemla Nayak’,...

    Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej movie to be announced by March-end