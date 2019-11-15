MasterChef contestant to host cooking class at The Food District

MasterChef Canada’s Alisha Sood will be hosting a Talk & Taste Dinner in the District Kitchen on Wednesday, November 27.

Those who attend the event, which will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., will get to watch the season 4 contestant teach her very first cooking class at the facility.

Organizers say Sood will create an authentic homestyle meal that brings her back to her childhood—but with an elevated twist.

Tickets can be purchased for $60 on The Food District website.

For those who are unaware, Sood was hailed as a “phenomenal chef” and a “phenomenal person” by the MasterChef Canada judges during her tenure on the show. The judges included Michael Bonacini, Alvin Leung, and Claudio Aprile.

Since her time on MasterChef Canada, Sood has worked as a recipe developer, food stylist, food writer, and professional cook. -CINEWS