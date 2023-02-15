ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘MasterChef India’: Chef Manav tests Priyanka in ‘Immunity Pin’ challenge

NewsWire
0
0

Well-known chef Manav Khanna challenged the cooking skills of the contestant Priyanka Kundu during the ‘Immunity Pin’ challenge of ‘MasterChef India’. While Manav prepares a savoury dish called ‘Kaala Kand’, Priyanka makes a dessert, ‘Pink Passion’.

Talking about his experience Manav said: “It was an exciting moment for me to step into the ‘MasterChef’ kitchen. The challenge was tough but I enjoyed every moment of it. I was actually initially nervous going against Priyanka because she was playing to her strengths and I am no ‘Dessert King’. I am better at making savoury food and that is what I focused on.”

Priyanka, who is a home cook and has no professional experience added that she was nervous to compete with a professional chef at Gaa restaurant.

She shared: “I was scared but there was a sense of excitement as well because this is an opportunity to compete against a highly trained sous Chef and present the dishes together to the judges. I especially named my dish ‘Pink Passion’ because that defines my passion for cooking.”

“I did cook up a storm in the kitchen, my counter was a mess by the time I plated my dish and it was more nerve-wracking to see Chef Manav so calm and composed at his own counter. I was running around, trying to perfect my dish while my fellow co-home cooks were audibly very impressed by Chef Manav, which did not help my nervous heart at all. Yet, through the chaos, I managed to serve my dessert to the judges and I hope I’ve done enough to win the Immunity Pin,” she added.

The show is judged by Chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230215-160402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Robbie Williams recalls gorging on $32 worth of chocolate while asleep

    Mac Mohan’s daughters’ film ‘Skater Girl’ to premiere on June 11

    Aamir Khan hosts Russo Brothers, ‘The Gray Man’ team over Gujarati...

    DJ Shadow Dubai’s upcoming autobiography to made into film or web...