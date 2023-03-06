ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘MasterChef India’ contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar was in awe of Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh’s special preparation of ‘Qatayef with Cinnamon Tea’. The Qatayef is a dessert dish, and the Chefs were amazed at how well it combines with cinnamon tea because typically, desserts do not go well with sweet beverages.

Ranveer said: “I was surprised by the idea of Gurkirat’s dish which was having two sweeteners together on the plate- a dessert and tea. It was a better decision to present us with Gurkirat’s dish than Nayanjyoti Saikia because his chicken was burnt. The Qatayef and the cinnamon tea blended harmoniously. The tea was light, and the spice of the cinnamon balanced out the sweetness of the Qatayef.”

Talking about his dish, Gurkirat also added: “I have never tried an Arabic dish, but I succeeded in making this dish because it seemed close to home but unique to this culture as well. It’s also my first time in Abu Dhabi and I am so very grateful to the makers of ‘MasterChef India’ for giving us this opportunity.”

As the home chefs or contestants travel to Abu Dhabi, judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora asked them to prepare Arabic street food. Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia and Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh impressed the judges with their preparations.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230306-182603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai Saga: Toast to cliches (IANS Review; Rating: * *)

    Madhur Bhandarkar is directing India’s first feature film on Covid ,...

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain’s pre-wedding pictures take over social media

    Alia Bhatt says her baby ‘relentlessly kicked’ during her acceptance speech