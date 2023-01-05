A homemaker from Ludhiana, Kamaldeep Kaur talked about her journey from starting cooking at home to making it a profession and finally competing with other chefs on ‘MasterChef India’, judged by renowned chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora.

After going through auditions she has now been selected in the top 36 and it is not less than an achievement for her.

She shared: “It feels great to be able to enter the show finally. I was looking forward to being a part of ‘MasterChef India’, and now that I finally am, it feels surreal.”

She added that among so many talented contestants who are so perfect with their cooking skills, it is not easy to prove herself.

“Amongst so many other home cooks, it does feel nerve-wracking that you have to prove your worth of continuing in the show through what you put on the plate in front of the judges. I just hope that I will be able to impress the chefs with my creativity and my hard work,” she added.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

