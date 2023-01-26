‘MasterChef India’ judge and celebrity chef Garima Arora introduced a new challenge on the occasion of Republic Day.

The contestants are given a ‘tiranga’ (tricolour) pantry and each team is told that it will have two home cooks, but only one will be allowed to cook.

In the latest promo, it can be seen that the judges have asked the home cooks to prepare Indian dishes with exotic tastes and presentation styles. And the contestants are seen all confused and panicking.

In the previous episode, it was seen that they faced the kitchen fires together in a special ‘Team Challenge’, that too at the Greek restaurant, Thalassa, in Goa.

It was a ‘Team Challenge’ in which Kolkata’s Priyanka Biswas and Bengaluru’s Priya Vijan took on the responsibilities of being Team Captains, based on their winning Monday’s challenge. Priyanka’s team got fewer members, Priya’s got more.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

