ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘MasterChef India’: For R-Day, Garima Arora introduces ‘tiranga’ pantry

NewsWire
0
0

‘MasterChef India’ judge and celebrity chef Garima Arora introduced a new challenge on the occasion of Republic Day.

The contestants are given a ‘tiranga’ (tricolour) pantry and each team is told that it will have two home cooks, but only one will be allowed to cook.

In the latest promo, it can be seen that the judges have asked the home cooks to prepare Indian dishes with exotic tastes and presentation styles. And the contestants are seen all confused and panicking.

In the previous episode, it was seen that they faced the kitchen fires together in a special ‘Team Challenge’, that too at the Greek restaurant, Thalassa, in Goa.

It was a ‘Team Challenge’ in which Kolkata’s Priyanka Biswas and Bengaluru’s Priya Vijan took on the responsibilities of being Team Captains, based on their winning Monday’s challenge. Priyanka’s team got fewer members, Priya’s got more.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230126-204004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TV star Roopal Tyagi on why playing an athlete is ‘ultimate...

    Govinda forgives ‘bhanja’ Krushna Abhishek, tells him to relax

    Sandeep Rehaan ready with upcoming single with rapper Krishna Kaul

    Team ‘Batwoman’ reunites for upcoming series ‘Gotham Knights’