‘MasterChef India’: Kunal Kapur returns as guest chef for ‘The Taste of India’ challenge

Chef Kunal Kapur, who is known for hosting previous seasons of ‘MasterChef India’, returned to the show as a guest chef and joined judges Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna for ‘The Taste of India’ challenge episode.

He introduced the contestants to the ingredients from different parts of the country and challenged them to prepare dishes that represent India.

Talking about his experience of returning to the show, Kunal said: “The MasterChef kitchen is like home to me, and I have an amazing relationship with the judges. Also, meeting chef Garima after a long time was a wonderful experience.”

Speaking about the task, he said: “The challenge was very special to me as they had to explore various ingredients from across the country. I feel all the home cooks have the potential and zeal to become MasterChef.”

During the episode, Assam’s Santa Sarmah presented ‘Khaja Thali’, a breakfast dish from Assam. It is a meal that women are given after their pregnancy that help them regain their strength.

Impressed by the dish, Kunal said: “If I see this thali in a restaurant, it will be my first choice.”

He added: “I loved Santa’s dish. It was a true representation of her identity, bringing to the spotlight a dish that the country is also getting introduced to… It’s a beautiful thought. The dish was excellent and the way she represented her cultural and culinary heritage on the plate blew me away.”

Santa also talked about her special preparation, saying: “Khaja Thali is given to women to gain strength after delivery. It is also a breakfast dish that people take to the farm to eat and this is how I wanted to represent my part of India. This is the dish that clicked in my mind right after chef Kunal introduced the ingredients to us because Assam for me is not only my home, but in this contest, it is also my responsibility and my identity. Khaja Thali is a comfort food to me, and I cook it very often at home for my family.”

‘Masterchef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

