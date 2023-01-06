With her delicious homemade and sumptuous dishes like Kashmiri pulao and sukh wangun (Kashmiri dish made with brinjal), Priya Vijan impressed judges Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna. She intends to shatter the stereotype that healthy food can’t be tasty.

Priya shared how she had a lot of health problems and is lactose intolerant. However, after trying all medications, when she couldn’t get much positive response from her body she thought of trying herbs and used plants in her backyard to get relief from her health issues.

On the show, ‘MasterChef India’ she not only got appreciation from the judges but also managed to reach the Top 36.

Priya said: “I have given a number of auditions and it’s been a long journey and I always wanted to promote plant-based cuisine keeping the health aspect in mind. It has been like a dream for me, I am still pinching myself to check if I am dreaming or if I have truly made it to the Top 36. I was always wondering whether I will get a callback and the day I did, it was a proud moment for me.”

Talking about her preparation, she said: “When I came to the kitchen of ‘Master Chef India’ it felt surreal to me, I have always watched it on TV so being there physically was again a dream come true for me. Since my family history is in Kashmir, I prepared a vegan dish with Kashmiri flavour.”

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230106-150803