‘MasterChef India’: When an Assam village got electricity to watch this contestant

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar recounted visiting Northeast and enjoying the food there. He was also impressed with the ‘MasterChef India’ contestant Santa Sarmah’s special dish from Assam called ‘Maandhaniya Masor Tenga’ which is prepared with a specific ingredient of the northeast, maan dhaniya (Thai coriander).

Talking about visiting the Northeast and Santa’s preparation, Ranveer said: “I have travelled to the Northeast during my culinary adventures, and they have very distinct palates. Indeed, our tastes change geographically, and we learn to adapt our hunger to the produce that grows there. I had never tasted maan dhaniya before and when Santa’s husband brought it as the core ingredient, all three of us rushed to taste it.”

He said that even his co-judges, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna became fond of the dish prepared by the contestant representing the local taste and culture.

“From the get-go, Garima, Vikas and I were very excited about Santa ji’s dish, and I was happy with its outcome. I saw that Santa’s husband also approved of her dish which was so sweet. I loved the way Santa ji used colours in her dish because that elevated it and made it unique. It felt like Santa put a piece of her heart on the dish and presented it to us. Her identity as a proud Assamese shined through her dish,” he added.

As the contestants also got an opportunity to meet their family members, Santa met her husband and it turned out to be a special moment for her.

She said: “It was an overwhelming day for me. I was emotional because I was not able to contact my family and so when I saw my husband walk towards me, I felt ecstatic. My husband says that our village got electricity to watch me on MasterChef India, I want to tell everyone back home, thank you for your support. I hope you keep supporting my journey!”

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230222-180402

