ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Masterclasss on ‘Beats and Rhythm’ in IFFI

NewsWire
0
0

Noted composer G. V. Prakash Kumar and music director Sneha Khanwalkar shared the knowledge of ‘Beats and Rhythm’ to participants of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

G. V. Prakash Kumar and Sneha Khanwalkar addressed the participants in the Masterclass on the topic ‘Beats and Rhythm’ on Saturday.

“There are no hard-core and static rules to compose for a film. Composing for a film is based on the demand of the story and director,” said G. V. Prakash Kumar.

He said that music has no continuity, it’s always situational and dynamic. “Music score should tell the story, portray the character and justify the situation, in a way enriching the whole experience of the story-telling process,” he added.

He said that music is an essential part of our life and culture and it has been with us since our inception.

Sharing his experience of composing for various films, he said that the trust and love between the director and music composer is an important aspect. “Sometimes music enhances the story telling in a film and sometimes it’s not required as the silence reflects the intensity,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of folk music, G. V. Prakash Kumar said folk music, tone and words are being used to justify the location, culture and plot of the story. “A composer should keep the geographical and cultural milieu in mind to set the music for a particular story,” he said.

Music director Sneha Khanwalkar said composing music is a composite and complex process, which requires utmost passion.

Composer Sneha said if somebody will compose music based on his own experience, environment and culture, it will always be original and unique.

The session was moderated by National Award-winning film critic Baradwaj Rangan.

20221126-121804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Popular Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging

    Biker Babe: Rani Mukerji on riding an ATV bike in ‘Bunty...

    Adnan Sami says he will ‘expose the reality’ of what Pakistan...

    Popular Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu’s condition serious