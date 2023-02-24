INDIA

Mastermind of Rajasthan teachers’ exam paper leak nabbed from Bengaluru airport

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan police have arrested the mastermind of senior teacher exam paper leak conspiracy Bhupendra Saran from Bengaluru airport, sources said on Friday.

Last year, the exam which was to be conducted on December 24 was cancelled after the paper got leaked.

DGP Umesh Mshra said that with the joint efforts of Jodhpur rural police, SOG and Udaipur police, the accused was arrested as soon as he came to the airport from Ahmedabad.

ATS SOG Ashok Rathore said that Saran was the main accused in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) exam 2011 and in constable entrance exam in 2022.

The team which helped him arrest will be awarded.

Surprisingly, the accused was to perform havan in Bengaluru and hence had ordered ghee which was being transported by a train. On getting a tip-off that the ghee was being transported to the airport, the police chased it and arrested the accused.

20230224-121402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Naidu desperate after losing power: YSRCP MP

    Nitish Kumar protecting criminals in Bihar: BJP

    ED seizes properties worth Rs 153.31 cr of Baghel’s Deputy Secy,...

    India to be third contributor to global GDP by 2040: US...