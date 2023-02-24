Rajasthan police have arrested the mastermind of senior teacher exam paper leak conspiracy Bhupendra Saran from Bengaluru airport, sources said on Friday.

Last year, the exam which was to be conducted on December 24 was cancelled after the paper got leaked.

DGP Umesh Mshra said that with the joint efforts of Jodhpur rural police, SOG and Udaipur police, the accused was arrested as soon as he came to the airport from Ahmedabad.

ATS SOG Ashok Rathore said that Saran was the main accused in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) exam 2011 and in constable entrance exam in 2022.

The team which helped him arrest will be awarded.

Surprisingly, the accused was to perform havan in Bengaluru and hence had ordered ghee which was being transported by a train. On getting a tip-off that the ghee was being transported to the airport, the police chased it and arrested the accused.

