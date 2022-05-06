Vilas Lagarpuria, a criminal wanted in connection with a theft case of Rs 30 crore in Gurugram, has finally been nabbed by the Interpol from Dubai.

According to sources, formalities are being completed to bring him back to India by the concerned agencies.

Lagarpuria fled to Dubai using a fake passport, which he got arranged through his aide in Gurugram. With the help of this passport, Lagarpuria had travelled to many countries.

According to information received here, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had issued a look out circular (LOC)against Lagarpuria. A team of the Special Cell is in touch with the Interpol, and is planning to go to Dubai.

“On the basis of the LOC, Lagarpuria was nabbed from the Dubai airport. He is the mastermind behind the Rs 30 crore theft in Gurugram. He was booked under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). A court had also declared him a proclaimed offender,” said a source.

The theft took place in Gurugram’s Kherki Daula area on August 5, 2021. Vilas Gulia of the Delhi Police, who was posted with the Special Cell, was found involved in the matter. He was held and during the course of investigation and it was learnt that Lagarpuria was the mastermind behind the heist.

“Lagarpuria and Gulia are from the same village and are close friends. The police have so far arrested 16 persons in this connection. The theft took place at a private firm which had initially said that only Rs 50 lakh were stolen. Later, it was found that it was a heist of Rs 30 crore,” the source said.

The Special Cell is in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring Lagarpuria back to India.

