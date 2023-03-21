SCI-TECHWORLD

Mastodon hits over 10mn registered users

NewsWire
0
0

Decentralised social media platform Mastodon on Tuesday announced that it has crossed more than 10 million registered accounts.

The platform posted from its ‘Mastodon Users’ account: “1,00,51,051 accounts; +1,742 in the last hour; +40,108 in the last day; +1,95,936 in the last week.”

In December last year, the decentralised social media platform had announced that it reached over 2 million subscribers after Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Mastodon had jumped from approximately 300K monthly active users to 2.5 million, which included journalists, political figures, writers, actors and organisations, between last October and November.

“At Mastodon, we believe that there doesn’t have to be a middleman between you and your audience and that journalists and government institutions especially should not have to rely on a private platform to reach the public,” the social media platform had said.

“Our free and open-source software enables anyone to run a social media platform entirely on their own infrastructure, entirely under their own control, while connecting to a global decentralised social network,” it added.

20230321-093204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TikTok showing child sexual abuse videos to content moderators: Report

    Twitter working on its own status update feature

    Google blocks world’s largest web DDoS cyber attack ever

    Samsung launches 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming display in India