INDIA

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reconstituted

By NewsWire
0
0

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has re-constituted the board and nominated eight members for three years.

The new members are Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj of Mumbai; Neelam Sareen of Jammu; former IPS Ashok Bhan; former IAS Baleshwar Rai; K.K. Sharma of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals Ltd; former judge Suresh Kumar Sharma; Raghu K. Mehta of Jammu; and Kul Bushan Ahuja of New Delhi.

“We will initiate steps to make Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage more hassle-free and to ensure satisfaction of the devotees over the board arrangements,” Sharma told IANS.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was set up in August 1986 under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act of 1988, which came into force on August 30, 1986.

The board was created in 1986 and the model has been emulated for the management of shrines and temples across India.

One of the holiest Hindu temples, Vaishno Devi, is located at Katra town in Jammu district.

The temple is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet, about 12 km from Katra.

The pilgrim footfall at the shrine was over 55.77 lakh in 2021, compared to 17 lakh the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

20220318-095204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.