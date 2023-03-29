INDIA

Match-fixing likely between JD(S), BJP: Siddaramaiah

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that there will be a match-fixing between the JD(S) and BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters here, Siddaramaiah stated that there was an understanding between the two political parties last time and this time also it can’t be ruled out. “Probably there would be match-fixing, we have to wait and see,” he added.

“I am getting signs of JD(S) and BJP coming to internal understanding,” he maintained. Siddaramaiah stated that this time Congress is going to come to power and easily win 120 seats.

He said that he will take a helicopter tour across the state for campaigning. “Everyday, campaigning will be done in four constituencies. In a month’s period it will cover 120 constituencies. During the Praja Dhvani Yatra, I covered 60 constituencies,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacting to the claims of JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, said that the leaders of both national parties have approached him, said, “Kumaraswamy has to tell who and what kind of offers he gets and which he has accepted. How can we know, when he is not speaking at our levels,” he stated.

Talking about the chances of winning for BJP in this election, CM Bommai stated that, “we don’t lie like other parties. The surveys have indicated that BJP is ahead of all other political parties in Karnataka,” he said.

20230329-145806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shaheer Sheikh, Jasmin Bhasin come together for love track ‘Iss Baarish...

    IANS IPL Turning Point: Poor shots by Rohit, Suryakumar spell doom...

    Faria Abdullah plays a drama artiste in Suseenthiran’s ‘Valli Mayil’

    Preparations in full swing for PM Modi’s visit to Shimla on...