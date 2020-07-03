Mathews quits as COAI DG, S.P. Kochhar to take over post

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) After a long stint of 10 years, Rajan Mathews on Friday resigned as the Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Following his resignation, COAI has announced the appointment of S.P. Kochhar, former head of the ICT wing of Indian Army, as its Director General.

“Kochhar, a decorated military veteran, retired as Signals Officer in Chief, the head of the ICT wing of the Indian Army, where he was responsible for planning, executing and operating all Telecom and IT networks of the Army. Prior to that, he was Additional Director General Personnel of the Indian Army, handling HR and empowerment of the 11 lakh strong army,” a COAI statement said.

He was till recently the CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council of India.

The development comes a day after the telecom industry body ended its Annual General Meeting and announced changes in its leadership with Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel as its Chairman for the year 2020-21.

Speaking to IANS, Mathews said that he would move back to the US. Describing his 10 year tenure as “fulfilling”, he said that the sector is at the cusp of 5G and the future looks bright for telecom in India.

“It think we have been through the worst, I think Covid has shown us that the networks are absolutely essential. We are on the cusp of 5G,” he said.

Noting that the industry has passed through its worst phase, he said: “I really see a very bright future for the industry.”

–IANS

rrb/sn/vd