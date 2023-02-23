INDIA

Mathura: Father, uncle arrested for girl’s murder over ‘honour’

Police in Mathura have arrested the father and uncle of a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly killed in name of ‘honour’.

The girl, according to police, was killed because she was in a relationship with a man whom her family did not approve of.

The victim had gone missing on January 22 and her boyfriend Gopal Singh was arrested on January 27 and has been in jail since then.

According to the police, the girl’s father Balveer Singh, 42, came to know that his daughter was in Palwal. He went there with his brother Tejpal Singh, 45, and allegedly strangled her and threw the body in the Siwali canal.

Three days later, the uncle allegedly filed a police complaint saying the girl had been abducted and the police arrested her boyfriend.

The police later retrieved call records of the girl’s family members and got to know that the father and the uncle had gone to Palwal.

DSP Nilesh Mishra said: “During interrogation, the father and uncle confessed to killing the girl for ‘family honour’.”

20230223-101201

