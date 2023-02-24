INDIALIFESTYLE

Mathura prison inmates prepare herbal gulal

Prison inmates in Mathura are preparing special herbal gulal for Holi in Braj area.

The eco-friendly herbal colours have been prepared by six inmates of Mathura district jail.

A government spokesperson said that the initiatives of Yogi Adityanath government has also helped the prisoners become self-reliant.

“Prisons across the state are being made self-reliant through the Skill Development Mission by training them in various fields,” he said.

The herbal gulal is being made by mixing vegetables in (Arrowroot powder) in the jail. It is prepared by grinding spinach and extracting green colour from it. Similarly, light green colour is being prepared by grinding fenugreek, red colour by grinding beetroot, yellow gulal is being prepared using turmeric powder. Perfume is being added to keep the fragrance in it.

Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar Singh said that quintals of gulal are prepared in the jail every year.

