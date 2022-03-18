INDIA

Mathura refinery official ends life by suicide

A 39-year-old senior manager of the Mathura oil refinery allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train.

His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Thursday evening.

Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector Sanjay Kharwar said the man was identified as Vikram Gulla Palli, a senior manager at the refinery, after his mobile phone was found from the spot.

Though the cause behind the alleged suicide is not clear yet, police suspect that some family dispute could be the reason.

Witnesses saw Palli in the station car parking from where he went to platform number 2/3 and jumped before a moving train.

