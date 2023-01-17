INDIA

Mathura residents send letters in blood to PM, CM against temple corridor

As protests against the proposed development of Bankey Bihari temple corridor in Mathura intensifies, the local residents and shopkeepers have now sent letters written in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The protesters stated that the proposed development is uncalled for and it would rob them of ancestral homes and affect their livelihoods.

Besides, the area’s heritage value will be ruined by the construction.

Over 300 shops and houses are to be demolished for the proposed corridor.

Bankey Bihari market association president Amit Gautam said on Tuesday, “In protest against the proposed development of the corridor, over 300 shops operating in the vicinity around the temple were closed on Monday.

“We have written letters, using our blood as ink, to the Prime Minister and chief minister demanding not to allow the destruction of the area in the name of the flawed plan of development.”

He said that the protests will intensify if the government does not withdraw the plan.

For the proposed corridor an eight-member committee had completed a survey earlier this month on the orders of the Allahabad high court.

20230117-091003

