Matic signs contract extension with Manchester United

Manchester, July 6 (IANS) Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic on Monday put pen to paper on a new contract that will see him stay at Old Trafford till 2023.

Matic joined United under former manager Jose Mourinho in 2017 and has made 114 appearances for the Premier League giants so far.

“I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club,” Matic was quoted as saying in the statement uploaded of Manutd.com.

“As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

“This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group.

“This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud,” the Serbian added.

Since the return of Premier League after enforced break put forward by coronavirus pandemic, Matic has been in good form and his presence just ahead of the defenders has given the license to thrill to playmakers like Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

“I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group,” Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quoted as saying in the statement.

–IANS

pks/bbh