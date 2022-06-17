Netflix has dropped the trailer for their upcoming movie adaptation of the popular children’s movie inspired from Roald Dahl’s classic book, ‘Matilda’. The Netflix adaptation is being called, ‘Matilda the Musical’.

The lead role of Matilda is being played by Alisha Weir. She will be playing a six-year-old little girl who has “big curiosity, a sharp mind, a vivid imagination and truly horrible parents.”

The movie is all set to debut on the streamer in December and will be a musical featuring some talented actors like Emma Thompson who will be playing the role of the evil headmistress Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch who will be essaying the role of the sweet and lovely Miss Honey, Andrea Riseborough will play the role of Matilda’ mother, Mrs. Wormwood and Steven Graham will play the sleazy, cheating Mr. Wormwood, aka Matilda’s father.

As was the case with the 1996 ‘Matilda’ movie, this musical will show Matilda the young child finding motivation and inspiration in the classroom of her role model Miss Honey, the only authority figure who respects her and cares for her. All the other authority figures around her are cruel, selfish and unkind.

The school she is enrolled in Miss Crunchem Hall which is ruled with an iron fist by the headmaster Miss Trunchbull who is evil and cruel to all the students.

Miss Honey is the one who constantly encourages Matilda to engage her imagination and stay curious despite Trunchbull’s demands to ensure the school is rid of all the “rebels”.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny.”

This Matilda adaptation comes as part of the deal between Netflix and the Roald Dahl story company. The deal was inked last year and as part of the partnership viewers will see a brand-new series in the ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ world which will be brought to screen by Taika Waititi.

Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical’ will premiere on Netflix just ahead of the holiday season and it will see a theatrical release in UK and Ireland on December 2, 2022.

Here is the trailer: