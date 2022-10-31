SPORTSWORLD

Matrix Fight Night 10 set to return to Dubai with four title fights on November 18

After two editions of thrilling mixed-martial arts action in New Delhi, Matrix Fight Night, India’s biggest MMA promotion is set to return to Dubai.

The event, which is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), will be held at the Palazzo Versace, Dubai on November 18.

Apart from already bagging a broadcast deal with one of the biggest platforms in India, Disney+Hotstar, MFN also announced the past month that the upcoming edition will introduce title fights for the first time in the promotion. In the main event of the night, India’s very own Sanjeet Budhwar will face off against Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Abdimitalipov in the main event.

Speaking on the upcoming title match, Sanjeet ‘The Silent Killer’, said, “I have to do what I always do in the octagon – and that is to beat my opponent and win the title. But this time, it will be my toughest fight and I am excited to face off against a worthy competitor.”

Atabek Abdimitalipov, who has a 4-1 record in Professional MMA, added: “I am ready to compete at MFN and entertain MMA fans in India”.

