Hollywood stars Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Liam Hemsworth are having a summer bromance.

The actors were recently spotted smoking cigars, dancing, and snapping photos with their loved ones while on a group getaway to the Greek Island of Mykonos, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Damon, 52, was seen in great spirits as he danced with his wife Luciana Barroso and did a cowboy-style move where he lassos her towards him as the Hemsworth brothers laughed nearby.

The spotting comes as no surprise being that Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, previously shared with ‘People’ in January 2018 that their two families met each other through mutual friends and often enjoy taking vacations together.

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Pataky, 46, said.

“They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you. “

Revealing that she has also become good friends with Barroso, 46, she added at the time, “The (Damons) came here for Christmas, and we were all together, and it was a really inspirational time. We created a lot of things and a lot of ideas. A few friends, we got together, and we felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo (of three dots on their pinkies) altogether, and we say ‘We’ll have to do one every year’.”

