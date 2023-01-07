New Zealand fast-bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan and India after suffering an abdominal strain on day five of the second Test in Karachi.

“Matt Henry will return home with other members of the Test Squad not taking part in the ODI Series against Pakistan after suffering an abdominal strain on Day 5 of the 2nd Test in Karachi. A replacement in the ODI Squad to face Pakistan and India will be confirmed soon,” said an update from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) through Twitter on Saturday.

Previously, fast bowler Blair Tickner was named as a replacement for fellow pacer Adam Milne in New Zealand’s white-ball squad for ODIs against Pakistan and India due to concerns over the latter’s preparation for bowling in 50-over cricket.

New Zealand’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan begins from January 9 in Karachi, followed by matches on January 11 and 13. After the conclusion of the tour, New Zealand will travel to India for a tour of three ODIs and as many T20Is from January 18 to February 1.

While Kane Williamson will be New Zealand skipper for ODIs against Pakistan, Tom Latham will take over leadership duties from him for the 50-over matches against India to be held on January 18, 21 and 24 in Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore respectively.

They will also play three T20Is in India on January 27, 29 and February 1 in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively. But the New Zealand squad for the T20I series against India is yet to be named.

New Zealand squad for ODIs against Pakistan: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

