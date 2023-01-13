Filmmaker Matt Reeves confirmed in an interview that he has an upcoming meeting with new DC Studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran to go over their overhauled DC Universe and his ongoing BatVerse.

He told Collider that the goal is to ensure that both universes “don’t crash into each other” in terms of storytelling. As Reeves put it, “We want to support each other,” reports ‘Variety’.

Reeves’ BatVerse kicked off last year with his Robert Pattinson-starring “The Batman,” which earned critical acclaim and grossed $770 million at the worldwide box office.

The universe will continue with a Colin Farrell-starring Penguin series on HBO Max and a Pattinson-fronted “The Batman” sequel. Other films and series are expected.

Gunn and Safran’s new DC Universe is still being mapped out. The duo are coming up with a 10-year plan for a universe of storytelling that will span film, television and video games.

Gunn and Safran are expected to present their plan to Warner Bros. executives this month. The two have already confirmed that it does not include Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, as Gunn is writing a new Superman movie centered on a younger iteration of the character, nor will it feature Dwayne Johnson’s return as Black Adam. Other details about the new DC Universe are being kept under wraps.

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way,” Gunn wrote on Twitter about his DC Universe overhaul. “But we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Speaking to Collider, Reeves said Gunn and Safran “have been great” when it comes to supporting his BatVerse. “We’re actually supposed to meet in the next few weeks because they want to talk to me about the broad plan, and then they want to hear the BatVerse plan,” the director added. “We’re just getting together to talk about all of that.”

“Look, I’m excited to hear what they’re going to do,” Reeves continued.

“The BatVerse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is kind of its own thing they’re letting us do.”

Reeves said he has a dream for how he wants the BatVerse to play out and “that’s part of what I’m going to be talking to them about in a few weeks,” adding, “They’re going to be talking to me about what they’re doing in their 10-year plan or certainly what’s in the near future as well so that we can understand that we’re not – it’s air traffic control – we don’t want to be crashing into each other. We want to support each other. I’m super excited.”

“I’m really excited to hear about what they’re doing and to be working with them. It’s going to be cool.”

