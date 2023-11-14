Matter of pride PM Modi launching ‘Viksit Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from Birsa Munda’s land: Arjun Munda (IANS Exclusive)

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said that it was a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was launching the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from the birthplace of Birsa Munda, who is revered as a god by the tribal people in Jharkhand

“Birsa Munda laid down his life for the cause of freedom against the British Empire. His birthday is observed as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Jharkhand was also created on the same day. It is a matter of pride not only for Jharkhand but for the entire country that the Viksit Bharat Sanklap Yatra will be launched from the birthplace of Birsa Munda on November 15,” said Arjun Munda in an interview with IANS.

Arjun Munda is also the Lok Sabha MP from Khunti. “The people of Khunti are excited to welcome the Prime Minister. PM Modi is reaching out to common people and has been making people oriented schemes. Our PM not onlyis concerned about the development of the tribal people but also has been making and implementing several schemes for them. Sickle Cell Anemia is one of the diseases found in the tribal community and one of the schemes include its treatment. The PM is working for the overall development of the 10.50 crore tribal people in the country.”

Elaborating on the scheme, he said, “It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring the benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner. In a major step towards attainment of this aim, the Prime Minister will launch ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.”

The focus of the Yatra isto reach out to the people, create awareness and provide benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc. Enrollment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra.

“Prime Minister will flag off the IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’. The Yatra will start from districts with significant tribal populations initially and by January 25, 2024 will cover all districts across the country,” said the Minister.

Munda further informed that the Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind initiative — ‘Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Mission’. There are 75 PVTGs in 18 states & UTs living in 22,544 villages (220 districts) having a population of around 28 lakh.

These tribes stay in scattered, remote and inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas. Hence a mission with a budget of about Rs 24,000 crore has been planned to saturate the PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road, telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In addition, separately, saturation will be ensured forPMJAY, Sickle Cell Disease Elimination, TB Elimination, 100 per cent immunisation, PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Poshan, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, etc. The sole aim is to benefit the tribal communities, said Arjun Munda.

20231114161559