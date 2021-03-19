Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is preparing to bring back his popular character Jake Brigance from the 1996 film, “A Time To Kill”.

Jake Brigance is a fictional lawyer created by bestseller author John Grisham. He featured in three of Grisham’s novels — “A Time To Kill” (1989), “Sycamore Row” (2013) and “A Time For Mercy” (2020).

McConaughey says he is “seriously considering” to star as Brigance again, for an eight to 10 episodic TV series based on ” A Time For Mercy”.

The 51-year-old actor is in final negotiations with HBO for the project, according to a report in ace showbiz. The report adds no writer or director has been shortlisted for the series yet, but veteran Lorenzo di Bonaventura would be one of the producers.

In “A Time To Kill”, McConaughey as Brigance defended a black man (played by Samuel L. Jackson) for killing two white men who had raped his daughter.

“A Time For Mercy” has Brigance defending a shy 16-year-old boy facing the death penalty for allegedly killing a local deputy.

–IANS

