SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Matthew Renshaw hails influence of Usman Khawaja for recall into Australia Test team

NewsWire
0
0

Opener Matthew Renshaw has hailed his good friend, left-handed batter Usman Khawaja’s influence which has now led to him gaining a recall into the Australian Test team for the upcoming Sydney Test against South Africa starting from January 4.

Renshaw received his first call-up to the Australian Test squad since 2018 when he was named in the team for the third Test against South Africa alongside left-arm spin all-rounder Ashton Agar in place of injured duo Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green.

Renshaw last played a Test match for Australia in March 2018 when he and Joe Burns were rushed from Sheffield Shield title-winning celebrations Queensland’s play in Johannesburg Test after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned following the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

“He’s someone I’m quite close to. I call him my life coach. He hasn’t accepted the role, but unfortunately for him, it’s not a role that you can accept – it’s just given to you. He knows me quite well, he knows when I’m up or down, and knows when I need to be checked in line as well,” Renshaw was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Saturday.

With Marcus Harris already in the Australia Test squad as a backup opener, Renshaw could slot in the middle-order and add to his 11 appearances in the longest format if the team management doesn’t get a second spinner in Agar to partner alongside premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Renshaw’s resurgence story is an interesting one, especially after the left-handed batter failed to retain his Cricket Australia contract in 2019/20. He would hit a new low when he was dropped from Queensland’s Shield side in 2020. It needed a mental and technical shift to get back into the red-ball scheme of things at the state level and eventually, the Australian team.

“A lot of it is mental. A lot of work away from Queensland cricket, away from the Brisbane Heat, away from Australian cricket, just doing some of my own stuff, which has really helped me.”

“I just sort of grounded myself. As a 20-year-old, I still was’t sure who I was at that point. I was trying to be someone else, trying to be what people wanted me to be. So just making sure I myself has seemed to have worked in the last few years.”

20221231-121002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aussie pacer Ellis lands IPL deal after being named as T20...

    NZ players get a feel of WTC final venue watching county...

    West Indies recall Andre Russell for SA T20Is

    Sairaj Bahutule, Sitanshu Kotak to be part of Laxman’s support staff