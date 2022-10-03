Fran Jonas (3/16), Eden Carson (2/14) and Suzie Bates (2/5) along with Maddy Green making an unbeaten 49 gave New Zealand a five-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third women’s T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews top scored for the West Indies with 30 and then returned to take four crucial wickets while conceding 12 runs with the ball, but ended up on the losing side.

Hayley had got the West Indies innings off to a flyer, smashing four boundaries on the way to 30 off 28 balls, but Fran deceived her with the left-arm spin and had her skying a comfortable catch to Suzie.

A 29-run partnership between Kyshona Knight (16) and Chinelle Henry (13) and some late fireworks from Shabika Gajnabi, who made 19, including a six and a four, saw the West Indies post 93-9 in 20 overs in an innings where five batters finished with single-digit scores.

With the ball, Hayley produced a magical spell with her off-spin to have the visitors tottering on 20/4 as West Indies dominated the powerplay. She had a double wicket maiden in the fourth over when she removed skipper Sophie Devine lbw for three; then rattled the stumps of Amelia Kerr two balls later.

She also accounted for Georgia Plimmer’s wicket through a juggling catch from Chinelle Henry and earlier had Suzie caught behind. Maddy continued her good run of form in the series, playing a patient 49 not out off 45 balls with six boundaries to take New Zealand home in a tricky chase with eight balls to spare. Apart from Hayley, Afy Fletcher was the next best bowler for the West Indies with 1/12.

“The pressure was on from the time we went out to bowl. I was focusing on hitting my areas, put my plans in and execute. Thankfully the wicket favoured spinners today. We didn’t have enough runs on the road and it’s something we have to seriously look at going into the last two T20Is.”

“We need to have one of main batters batting deeper and accumulate more singles and better running between the wicket, especially through the middle overs,” said Hayley after the match ended.

Brief Scores: West Indies 93/9 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 30; Fran Jonas 3/16, Eden Carson 2/14) lost to New Zealand 94/5 in 18.4 overs (Maddy Green 49 not out; Hayley Matthews 4/12) by five wickets

