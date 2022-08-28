As part of a series of events being organised under Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a two-day film festival has been organised by the Ministry of Culture and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad.

Films based on the theme of ‘Partition of India’ are being screened in this Film Festival.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi renowned filmmaker, producer and screenwriter best known for his television epic “Chanakya” said that movies made on the subject of ‘partition’ evokes response but it should be a constant effort in that direction.

One of the films screened at the event was Pinjar, which was directed by him. He said through Pinjar he wanted to bring to the fore the issues which were faced by women during the partition. He further added, “History is the third eye of human civilization and we should able to see through it to avoid any tragedy as ‘partition’ in the future.”

Anurag Punetha, Media Controller of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts said “dozens of short and documentary films based on Partition themes will be screened at the festival. Out of these, three best films were given three, two and one lakh rupees awards respectively. Also, consolation prizes given to some of the films. Apart from the documentary and short films included in the event, viewers also enjoyed Bollywood block buster movies ‘Pinjar’ and ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.”

Under the series of programs on India’s partition, the Union Ministry of Culture and Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts have so far organized screenings in Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. They will and organize screening of films focused on Partition in Amritsar (September 4-5).

The partition of the country is one of the biggest human tragedies in the world.

Millions of people died in it, crores were rendered homeless. Last year, the Prime Minister had called for observing “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” so that the pain of lakhs of families who suffered the brunt of partition should not be lost from our memories.

