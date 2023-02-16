Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has written a letter to the Lucknow Police Commissioner, alleging murderous attack by Mahant Raju Das and his supporters.

Maurya said that Mahant Raju Das, Mahant Paramhans Das and their supporters of Tapasvi Chawni tried to attack him in Lucknow with swords and axes.

He has also demanded security, referring to the threat given by Raju Das in the past when Das had declared a reward for beheading Maurya.

Maurya, who came to participate in a programme of a TV channel, also questioned the arrangement of hotel and said, “In a secure establishment like the hotel where mobiles, luggage, clothes are searched. In such a situation, these people were waiting for me with sharp weapons. This indicates a bigger conspiracy.”

He said, “I have sent a letter for my security to the Prime Minister and the President and the chief minister. The attackers were the same people who had threatened me.”

