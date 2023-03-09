Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has a message for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Holi.

“During Holi, we often say ‘Bura na mano Holi hai’ and this is what I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi. My message to him is ‘Bura na mano Holi hai and BJP is coming back to power again’,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s remark on the “end of democracy in India” in London, Maurya said while democracy has not ended in India, the Congress certainly has.

“There is nothing Rahul Gandhi can do now as the Congress cannot be saved. The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ also ended in a spectacular failure. The recent poll results in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya are further proof of where the Congress is heading,” Maurya said.

He said that all BJP workers were working towards the goal of winning all 80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ensuring a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maurya said he was optimistic that the BJP would cross the 400-seat mark in the country and storm back to power at the Centre.

20230309-085603