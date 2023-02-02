BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Max Healthcare’s net profit jumps 7% to Rs 269 cr in Q3

NewsWire
0
0

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) on Thursday reported that its gross revenue increased to Rs 1,559 crore in the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, with a growth of 13 per cent (on-year).

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 269 crore compared to Rs 252 crore in Q3 FY22 and Rs 267 crore in Q2 FY23, according to the company.

The operating EBITDA was at its highest ever at Rs 419 crore, compared to Rs 364 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q3 FY22) and Rs 410 crore in the previous quarter (Q2 FY23).

EBITDA per bed during the quarter improved to Rs 66.9 lakh, registering a growth of 12 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ.

Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare, said that by focusing on healthcare infrastructure, research and skilling as well as ground breaking policies, “the government has established a solid foundation to enable the private sector players in India to cater to both domestic and global requirements at affordable prices.”

“As a leading player in this sector, we are excited about the future,” he added.

Max Healthcare has engaged services of L&T for the execution of its 600 bedded brownfield expansion plans at Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai on a turnkey basis.

20230202-183205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    G-20 summit will promote Punjab, says CM Mann

    NBFC-MFIs to charge 7.81% average base rate in April-June

    Interest rates for small savings schemes raised

    Lakshadweep turns to seaweed farming to facilitate development