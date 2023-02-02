Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) on Thursday reported that its gross revenue increased to Rs 1,559 crore in the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, with a growth of 13 per cent (on-year).

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 269 crore compared to Rs 252 crore in Q3 FY22 and Rs 267 crore in Q2 FY23, according to the company.

The operating EBITDA was at its highest ever at Rs 419 crore, compared to Rs 364 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q3 FY22) and Rs 410 crore in the previous quarter (Q2 FY23).

EBITDA per bed during the quarter improved to Rs 66.9 lakh, registering a growth of 12 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ.

Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare, said that by focusing on healthcare infrastructure, research and skilling as well as ground breaking policies, “the government has established a solid foundation to enable the private sector players in India to cater to both domestic and global requirements at affordable prices.”

“As a leading player in this sector, we are excited about the future,” he added.

Max Healthcare has engaged services of L&T for the execution of its 600 bedded brownfield expansion plans at Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai on a turnkey basis.

