Max Purcell landed his second ATP Challenger title within a week when he clinched the title at the Bengaluru Open 2023 at the KSLTA Stadium, here on Sunday.

In an all-Australian final, Purcell emerged a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) winner over second seeded James Duckworth after Anil Jain, President, All India Tennis Association and Member of Parliament did the honours at the toss.

Duckworth did not have to strain himself much to win the first set 6-3 and it indicated a quick end to the match. But that was not to be as Purcell gathered his game together in the second set.

The sustained pressure saw Purcell, the Wimbledon doubles title winner in 2022, earning three break points in the 10th game but Duckworth, a World No. 128, saved all of them to hold it. But eventually Purcell made the decisive break in the 12th game to go level at 1 set. He won the second set 7-5.

The third set went by serve, even though Purcell looked more confident and collected. His mix of power and touch was a sight to the sore eyes, especially the guile and feel in his backhand.

In the tie-break, Purcell closed out the match without much ado, as a good house of crowd cheered him on.

It was the just culmination of the prestigious tournament, hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru, which witnessed high-voltage action dished out by top players from more than 20 countries.

On Saturday, the South Korean-Taipei pair of Yunseong Chung and Yu Hsiou Hsu clinched the doubles title defeating the Indian duo of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

20230226-221004

