Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by those who are outsiders visiting the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

The Chief Minister, who conducted a review meeting at the police department, which was attended by top police officials in the state, also said that the state government was in the process of starting an e-policing project, where complaints can be filed online.

“Maximum crimes are committed by those who come (to Goa) from outside. Such crimes can be reduced with popular support,” Sawant told reporters after the meeting.

“We have verified more than 30,000 tenants. I urge the public, even if you want to employ a servant at home, obtain a police verification document from them first. Tenants should also be verified,” he said.

On the Goa Police’s e-policing project, Sawant said: “We are in the process of starting e-policing, where complaints can be filed online. We are working on that project.”

20220603-214601