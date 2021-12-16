INDIA

Maximum temperature to drop till Christmas: IMD

By NewsWire
5

Due to a ‘Western Disturbance’, the maximum temperature this Christmas will be colder with light to moderate rain or snowfall over the western Himalayan region, northwest India, and adjoining areas of central India, the IMD said on Thursday.

“A Western Disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from December 24 and it is likely to cause light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over western Himalayan region and light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India and over adjoining areas of central India during first half of the week till December 26 (so a wet spell is likely over northwest India including over Delhi during X-mas date when daytime maximum temperature likely to be also colder),” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

The forecast further predicted possibility of cold wave and severe cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Saurashtra and Kutch during December 17 to 21, over north Rajasthan during 18 to 21, over West Uttar Pradesh during December 19 to 21 and over the Gujarat region on December 19 and 20.

Due to likely influence of ‘Western Disturbance’, rise in minimum temperatures is very likely over the most parts of northwest India.

These are likely to be normal to above normal over most parts of northwest, east and peninsular India and slightly below normal over central India.

No significant cold wave is likely over any parts of the country, it added.

