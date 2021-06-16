Targeting 15 per cent market share in the two-wheeler segment by 2023, automotive tyre maker Maxxis India on Wednesday said it will expand its distribution network by 5-7 per cent or 150-210 dealers by the end of this year.

According to Maxxis India, it added over 800 dealerships in FY21 taking the total tally to 3,000.

“With our vision to achieve 15 per cent of India’s two-wheeler tyre market by 2023, the expansion of dealerships is a significant step in this direction,” Chu Tsang Chih (Kurachi), Director, Maxxis India said.

The company is trying to set up at least one dealership with the population of more than 30,000 in a village which will establish trust and generate business growth.

