The miscreants involved in vandalism on May 9 in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan include doctors and engineers too, media reports said.

During a press conference held by the police in Lahore, it was revealed that over 1,700 individuals involved in acts of arson and vandalism have been arrested following the arrest of Imran Khan, Samaa TV reported.

Some 38 cases have been registered, with Imran Khan being named as the accused in approximately 80 per cent of these cases, the report said.

Pakistan Punjab Police DIG (Operations) Kamran Adil disclosed that even professionals such as doctors and engineers were among the rioters and troublemakers.

He said the vandals entered the Jinnah House using three different routes.

The PTI Tiger Force, along with the local party leadership, played a role in mobilising people for the violence, he added, Samaa TV reported.

Adil said that the anarchy was created as part of a conspiracy which was executed according to a well-planned strategy.

The officer claimed that despite the tense situation, no deaths were reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while expressing dismay over the recent events unfolding since May 9, deeming them a disgraceful episode for Pakistan, emphasised that strict action should be taken against the culprits involved in orchestrating acts of arson, creating unrest, and inciting riots, ensuring their arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.

An important meeting of the National Security Committee took place under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, which was attended by General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff, heads of the armed forces, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan, Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, and several other high-ranking civil and military officials.

During the meeting, Sharif expressed his concerns regarding the incidents that occurred at the GHQ and Mianwali Air Base, Samaa TV reported.

