The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Nagaland government, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to finalise the process of appointment of the state Director General of Police on or before December 19.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, said failure to comply with court’s directions may lead to use of “coercive arms of law” by it.

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, declined to grant a 60 day time period, which was sought by the UPSC to finalise the appointment of the police chief of Nagaland. The bench said the final decision should be taken on or before December 19.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking enforcement of its directions on appointment of the DGP.

On October 17, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Nagaland government for extending the tenure of the DGP after his superannuation.

Then, the top court had noted that incumbent IPS officer T.J. Longkumer participated in a meeting of the State Police Establishment Board, headed by the Chief Secretary, which recommended his 6-months extension. The top court said the state government should put its house in order, and asked it to provide fresh names of eligible officers from the state cadre to the UPSC for the new police chief’s appointment.

The top court, in July 2018, had passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and restrained all states and UTs from appointing any police officer as acting DGPs to avoid favouritism and nepotism at such high-level appointments.

The UPSC, in consultation with the state government and other stakeholders, prepares a list of three senior police officers and out of them, the state can appoint any one as the DGP.

Last year, Longkumer was given an extension till August 31, 2022 and he was again given an extension of six months till February 2023.

20221209-192002