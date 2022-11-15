ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Maya Rudolph reveals why audience will love 'Disenchanted'

Hollywood actress-comedian Maya Rudolph, who plays the villain Malvina in the musical fantasy film ‘Disenchanted’, feels the film’s honesty about domestic life will resonate with the audience.

Elaborating on the same, she said, “I think people will love ‘Disenchanted’ for its honesty about domestic life. Giselle (played by Amy Adams) is well-intentioned in her efforts to create a fairytale life for her family, but life cannot always be a fairytale. Through it all, it is just important to think about all the little moments we take for granted with people special to us.”

Amy Adams, who essays the role of Giselle Philip, feels that change is a natural process and is the only constant, ironically.

Sharing her thoughts on the movie, Amy Adams said, “It’s about understanding that change is a natural part of life. And the more we fight change and try to return to who we were, the less happy we will be with where we are now.”

‘Disenchanted’ which is the sequel to the 2007 film ‘Enchanted’, brings back the story of the lovely maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia, who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City.

Directed and choreographed by Adam Shankman, the musical features an ensemble cast of Amy Adams, reprising her role as Giselle; Patrick Dempsey as Giselle’s husband, Robert Philip; Maya Rudolph as Malvina; Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen; Jayma Mays as Ruby; Gabriella Baldacchino as Robert Philip’s daughter Morgan; with Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine; and James Marsden as Prince Edward.

The movie will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 18.

